WWE News: Stipulation Added To Drake Maverick vs. Mike Kanellis Next Week, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, Ratings For Miz & Mrs. Preview Special

– The match between Drake Maverick and Mike Kanellis for next week’s episode of 205 Live will now be an unsanctioned match. This will be Maverick’s first official WWE match, although he’s wrestled plenty outside of the company, including for Impact Wrestling. Next week’s episode will also feature the Singh Brothers against Akira Tozawa and The Brian Kendrick.

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include NXT Tag Team Champion Angelo Dawkins (29), Tucker Knight (29) and Torrie Wilson (44).

– The Miz & Mrs. preview special from Monday after RAW had 1,123,000 overnight viewers. New episodes started last night on USA Network after Smackdown Live.