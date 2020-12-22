Stipulation Added to Intercontinental Championship Match For Smackdown

Sami Zayn’s Intercontinental Championship defense on the Christmas Day episode of Smackdown now has a stipulation added. WWE has announced that Zayn’s match against Big E. will now be a lumberjack match.

The match was announced after Big E. pinned Zayn during the eight-man tag team match on the WWE TLC Kickoff show. The full announcement reads:

Big E to challenge Sami Zayn in an Intercontinental Championship Lumberjack Match

After doing everything in his power to become a thorn in the side of Sami Zayn, Big E will look to reclaim the Intercontinental Championship from the self-professed “Master Strategist” this Friday on SmackDown in a Lumberjack Match.

This highly-anticipated rematch will happen two weeks after their explosive non-title showdown in which Zayn tricked Big E into chasing him under the ring in order to reenter the squared circle just in time to steal a victory by count-out.

The following week, Big E seized retribution against the outspoken titleholder when he made some secret improvements on the selection process in Zayn’s First Annual Sami Awards that allowed him to walk away with “Superstar of the Year” honors. When a perplexed Zayn tried to correct the “mistake,” Big E appealed with his own beatdown of the Intercontinental Champion.

And when Big E pinned Zayn at the height of an Eight-Man Tag Team Match during the WWE TLC Kickoff two days later, he solidified his opportunity to challenge the reigning Intercontinental Champion.

Since being separated from The New Day in the 2020 WWE Draft, Big E has been determined to reestablish himself as a singles competitor. Can “The Powerhouse of Positivity” overcome the endless bag of tricks from the self-professed “Master Strategist” to reclaim the workhorse title? How will the Superstars surrounding the ring factor into the equation? Find out this Friday at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.