Stipulation Added To Match On Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE announced a stipulation for the tag team bout between American Made (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed) vs. Alpha Academy (Otis & Akira Tozawa) on tonight’s WWE Raw.

The bout will be contested under Texas Tornado rules. Here is the updated card:

* Rhea Ripley to open the show

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sami Zayn

* Randy Orton to appear

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Kairi Sane & IYO SKY vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler

* Texas Tornado Match: American Made (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed) vs. Alpha Academy (Akira Tozawa & Otis)

* Carlito vs. Damian Priest

* Odyssey Jones to appear