Stipulation Added To Match On Tonight’s WWE Raw
WWE announced a stipulation for the tag team bout between American Made (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed) vs. Alpha Academy (Otis & Akira Tozawa) on tonight’s WWE Raw.
The bout will be contested under Texas Tornado rules. Here is the updated card:
* Rhea Ripley to open the show
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sami Zayn
* Randy Orton to appear
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Kairi Sane & IYO SKY vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler
* Texas Tornado Match: American Made (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed) vs. Alpha Academy (Akira Tozawa & Otis)
* Carlito vs. Damian Priest
* Odyssey Jones to appear
