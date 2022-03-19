Stipulation Added to Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38

When Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville step in the ring at WrestleMania 38 it will be anything goes, according to the new stipulation added to the match. On Friday’s episode of Smackdown, Zayn challenged Knoxville to accept the “Anything Goes” stipulation and the Jackass Forever star, appearing in a response video, accepted.

The match is now set for night two of WrestleMania 38, which takes place on April 2nd and 3rd from Dallas and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. We’ll have an updated lineup for the PPV after tonight’s Smackdown ends.