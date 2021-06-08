wrestling / News
Stipulation Added to WWE Championship Match at Hell in a Cell
June 7, 2021 | Posted by
The WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre at Hell in a Cell will officially take place in the titular cell. On tonight’s Raw, it was announced that McIntyre will face Lashley at the PPV inside Hell in a Cell and that if McIntyre loses, he can’t challenge for the title again while Lashley is champion.
Hell in a Cell takes place on June 20th and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network elsewhere. We’ll have an updated card for the show after Raw.
