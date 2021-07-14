wrestling / News

Stipulation Added to World Title Match At Impact Slammiversary

July 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Slammiversary

The Impact World Championship match at Slammiversary just got a lot more brutal at Sami Callihan’s request. Callihan posted a video on Tuesday in which he issued a challenge to Kenny Omega to make the match a No Disqualification match. Callihan said that he wanted the stipulation so that Omega’s cohorts in the Elite couldn’t cause a DQ to help Omega retain his title. He challenged Omega to accept the stipulation and be “The Best Bout Machine,” or become the “The Best B***h Machine.”

Soon after Impact announced that the stipulation had been agreed to, as you can see below. Slammiversary takes place on Saturday and airs live on PPV.

