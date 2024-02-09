Stipulation Added To World Title Match At TNA No Surrender

Alex Shelley and Moose’s TNA World Championship match at No Surrender now has a stipulation. It was announced on Thursday after this week’s show that Shelley and Moose will fight under “No Surrender Rules,” which means the match can only end when a cornerman throws in the towel.

The updated card for the show, which airs on February 23rd on TNA+, is:

* TNA World Championship No Surrender Match: Moose vs. Alex Shelley

* TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin vs. Mustafa Ali