Stipulation Added To World Title Match At TNA No Surrender
Alex Shelley and Moose’s TNA World Championship match at No Surrender now has a stipulation. It was announced on Thursday after this week’s show that Shelley and Moose will fight under “No Surrender Rules,” which means the match can only end when a cornerman throws in the towel.
The updated card for the show, which airs on February 23rd on TNA+, is:
* TNA World Championship No Surrender Match: Moose vs. Alex Shelley
* TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw
* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin vs. Mustafa Ali
BREAKING: @TheMooseNation (w/ The System) will face @AlexShelley313 (w/ KUSHIDA and @Jet2Flyy) in a No Surrender Rules match for the TNA World Championship at #NoSurrender.
The match can only end when the towel is thrown in on somebody's behalf by one of their cornermen. pic.twitter.com/DmOcP9yUMe
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 9, 2024
