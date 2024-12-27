wrestling / News

Stipulation Added to Women’s Title Match on WWE RAW on Netflix Premiere

December 27, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW Image Credit: WWE

WWE announced a stipulation has been added to the Women’s World title match on the first RAW on Netflix, which streams January 6. Liv Morgan will defend against Rhea Ripley in a Last Woman Standing match. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Tribal Combat: Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa
* Last Woman Standing for WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
* CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

