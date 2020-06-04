wrestling / News
Stipulation Announced For NXT Takeover: In Your House Main Event
June 3, 2020 | Posted by
The NXT Championship match for NXT Takeover: In Your House now has an official stipulation. During tonight’s episode of NXT, it was announced that Velveteen Dream’s match with Adam Cole will be a Backlot Brawl.
The last Backlot Brawl took place back at WrestleMania 12 in 1996 and saw Roddy Piper defeat Goldust.
NXT Takeover: In Your House takes place on Sunday and airs on WWE Network; an updated card for the event will be available after tonight’s show.
