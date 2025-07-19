Stipulation Added to Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena at WWE Summerslam, Rhodes Forces Cena To Sign Contract

A stipulation has been added to the Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena match for the Undisputed WWE title at Summerslam. The two will battle in a Street Fight.

The match was made on tonight’s episode of Smackdown, which featured a contract signing. Rhodes opened the segment by explaining his don’t flinch tweet from earlier in the month.

He said: “I did not flinch when just up 35, I returned at WrestleMania and I came back home. I did not flinch when I stood across from a future Hall of Famer with a muscle hanging off the bone. I did not flinch when I stood across from The Beast. I did not flinch when I went back-to-back in the Royal Rumble. I did not flinch when I faced my friend, my brother Jey Uso. I did not flinch when I faced my mentor Randy Orton. I did not flinch when politics and The Final Boss came for my soul and came for my spot.”

The two then had their signing, which started with Cena saying he would not be at Summerslam. He was filming something for Netflix and decided it was best for business if he did not appear. He said that Cody could have his rematch at Clash in Paris or at Crown Jewel in Perth. The two then brawled, with Cody laying out Cena and forcing him to sign the contract.

