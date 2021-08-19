Stipulation Decided For KOPW Match At NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the KOPW match between Chase Owens and Toru Yano will now be an I Quit No DQ match at Wrestle Grand Slam. The fans voted for the stipulation, which was Yano’s pick, over Chase Owens’ pick of a Texas Strap match. The match will happen on September 4 at the MetLife Dome.

After 17,598 votes were cast worldwide in the KOPW 2021 match poll online, a winner has been determined, and rules now set for Chase Owens and Toru Yano’s clash on September 4 on night one of Wrestle Grand Slam in MetLife Dome.

Toru Yano got a overwhelming victory over Chase Owens by winning 76.4% of the domestic vote and 72.1% of the international vote. The final total numbers are as follows:

Chase Owens- Texas Strap Match: 4,316 votes (24.53%)

Toru Yano- No-DQ I Quit Match: 13,282 votes (75.47%)

The two will now face off for the KOPW 2021 trophy in a No-DQ I quit Match! There will be no pinfalls or disqualifications, and the only way to win is to make an opponent verbally quit on the microphone.

Wrestle Grand Slam in MetLife Dome will take place on September 4 live on NJPW World.