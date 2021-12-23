Stipulation Finalized For KOPW Match at NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome Show on December 24

The fans have voted and the choice of alcohol has been selected for Toru Yano’s final KOPW match of the year against Yoshinobu Kanemaru. NJPW has announced that the two will face each other at the December 24 Road to Tokyo Dome event under ‘End of Year Party’ rules. Both wrestlers must drink every two minutes. After 23,224 votes were cast, it was decided that the two will drink whiskey, which got 65.8% of the vote. This was Kanemaru’s choice, as Yano wanted sake.

This marks the first KOPW fan vote that Toru Yano has lost since the title’s inception in 2020.