Stipulation Set For KOPW Match At NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome

NJPW has announced the stipulation for the KOPW title match at Road to Tokyo Dome on December 21. Taichi will defend against Yoshinobu Kanemaru. A fan vote was held for the stipulation and Taichi’s choice of ‘Whiskey Bottle Ladder Match’ was selected. It received 70% of the vote over Kanemaru’s choice: ‘Corner pads removed, low blows legal’.

The match happens on Thursday at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.