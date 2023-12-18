wrestling / News
Stipulation Set For KOPW Match At NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome
December 18, 2023 | Posted by
NJPW has announced the stipulation for the KOPW title match at Road to Tokyo Dome on December 21. Taichi will defend against Yoshinobu Kanemaru. A fan vote was held for the stipulation and Taichi’s choice of ‘Whiskey Bottle Ladder Match’ was selected. It received 70% of the vote over Kanemaru’s choice: ‘Corner pads removed, low blows legal’.
The match happens on Thursday at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.
