Stipulation Added to NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match at Halloween Havoc

We have a new stipulation for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Title match set to take place on the Halloween Havoc episode of WWE NXT. WWE has announced that Zoey Stark and Io Shirai’s title defense against Toxic Attraction and Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta will be a Spin the Wheel, Make a Deal match. In addition, the winner of the triple threat match on this week’s show will be the one to spin the wheel.

The Halloween Havoc episode of NXT takes place on October 26th and has the following card:

* NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker

* NXT Women’s Championship Spin the Wheel, Make a Deal Match: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mandy Rose

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Spin the Wheel, Make a Deal Match: Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Toxic Attraction vs. Pretty Savage