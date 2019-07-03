wrestling / News
Stipulation Set For Extreme Rules Tag Match, Team to Be Added to Tag Title Match
July 2, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has set the stipulation for the Roman Reigns & Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre match at Extreme Rules. During the opening segment of Smackdown, which was a Kevin Owens show featuring McMahon and McIntyre, the former announced that the match will be a No Holds Barred match.
In addition, McMahon set a match with Owens and Dolph Ziggler, who were arguing over who would get a title shot, against Heavy Machinery for tonight. He said that the winner will go on to be added to the Smackdown Tag Team Championship match with Daniel Bryan & Rowan, as well as Xavier Woods & Big E, at the PPV.
We’ll have a full updated card for the PPV after the show.
