wrestling / News
Stipulation Set For KOPW Match At NJPW Dominion
June 10, 2022 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the stipulation has been named for the KOPW Provisional trophy match at NJPW Dominion. The match between Shingo Takagi and Taichi will be a ’10 Minute Unlimited Pinfall Scramble’. This was Takagi’s stipulation and received 16,110 votes (55.5%). There will be a ten minute time limit. One, two and three or more counts will add up to a total, and whoever has the most pin counts wins.
Taichi’s stipulation was a 10 count Limited Finisher match, which got 12,922 votes (44.5%). Dominion happens on Sunday.