Stipulation Set For Jon Moxley vs. EVIL At NJPW Dominion

June 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jon Moxley’s match with EVIL at NJPW Dominion has a stipulation set. NJPW announced on Friday that Moxley and EVIL will compete in a Lumberjack Deathmatch for Moxley’s IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at the June 9th show.

The updated card for the show is:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Lumberjack Deathmatch: Jon Moxley vs. EVIL
* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Shingo Takagi vs. HENARE
* KOPW 2024 Championship Match: Yuya Uemura vs. Great-O-Khan
* NJPW World Television Championship Match: Jeff Cobb vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* IWGP & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Tornado Tag Match: KENTA & Chase Owens vs. Hikuleo & El Phantasmo vs. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls
* Best of the Super Juniors Finals: Competitors TBD

