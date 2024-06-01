wrestling / News
Stipulation Set For Jon Moxley vs. EVIL At NJPW Dominion
Jon Moxley’s match with EVIL at NJPW Dominion has a stipulation set. NJPW announced on Friday that Moxley and EVIL will compete in a Lumberjack Deathmatch for Moxley’s IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at the June 9th show.
The updated card for the show is:
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Lumberjack Deathmatch: Jon Moxley vs. EVIL
* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Shingo Takagi vs. HENARE
* KOPW 2024 Championship Match: Yuya Uemura vs. Great-O-Khan
* NJPW World Television Championship Match: Jeff Cobb vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* IWGP & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Tornado Tag Match: KENTA & Chase Owens vs. Hikuleo & El Phantasmo vs. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls
* Best of the Super Juniors Finals: Competitors TBD
OFFICIAL
EVIL's demand for the stipulation was accepted, and his challenge to Jon Moxley's IWGP World Heavyweight title will be in a Lumberjack Match!https://t.co/xpRrCioUSU#njpw #njdominion pic.twitter.com/jd2KvrHfCv
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 1, 2024
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Natalya’s Contract Negotiations With WWE, When Talks Began
- Missy Hyatt Reveals She Once Dated Jim Ross, Says He ‘Rocked Her World’
- US Government Now ‘Interested Party’ In Janel Grant Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon & WWE
- Mark Henry on How Respected The Undertaker Was Backstage by Vince McMahon