Stipulation Set For Jon Moxley vs. EVIL At NJPW Dominion

Jon Moxley’s match with EVIL at NJPW Dominion has a stipulation set. NJPW announced on Friday that Moxley and EVIL will compete in a Lumberjack Deathmatch for Moxley’s IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at the June 9th show.

The updated card for the show is:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Lumberjack Deathmatch: Jon Moxley vs. EVIL

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Shingo Takagi vs. HENARE

* KOPW 2024 Championship Match: Yuya Uemura vs. Great-O-Khan

* NJPW World Television Championship Match: Jeff Cobb vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* IWGP & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Tornado Tag Match: KENTA & Chase Owens vs. Hikuleo & El Phantasmo vs. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls

* Best of the Super Juniors Finals: Competitors TBD