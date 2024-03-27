Stipulation Set For KOPW Match Between Tanga Loa and Great-O-Khan

Fans have voted and NJPW announced the stipulation for the KOPW title match between Tanga Loa and Great-O-Khan. The match happens on March 31 during the NJPW Road to Sakura Genesis tour. It will be a a “Rural Revitalization Match in Hamamatsu,” a two-out-of-three falls match with the following rules:

Round one will be under ten minute time limit most covers rules. Every pinfall attempt will count as one point in the scenario.

Round two will be an eating contest, with the local specialty of eel being the focus for five minutes.

Round three will see the two connected via a strap with the winner having to touch all four corners consecutively to win.

This match was Khan’s selected stipulation and had 10,624 votes (72.2%). Loa’s pick of a ‘King of Kaiju’ match had 4080 votes (27.8%).