Stipulation Set For Toru Yano vs. EVIL KOPW 2021 Match

Fans have chosen the stipulation for the KOPW 2021 trophy match between Toru Yano and EVIL at NJPW Wrestling Satsuma no Kuni, and it’s a doozy. NJPW has announced that the match will be a Creation of Darkness Blindfold Match by a vote of 51.58% to 48.42%.

The match will feature blindfold hoods on each of the ringposts, and a competitor wins by standard rules (pinfall, submission, knockout, countout) only after blindfolding their opponent.

The show takes place on April 28th. The full announcement reads: