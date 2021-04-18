wrestling / News
Stipulation Set For Toru Yano vs. EVIL KOPW 2021 Match
Fans have chosen the stipulation for the KOPW 2021 trophy match between Toru Yano and EVIL at NJPW Wrestling Satsuma no Kuni, and it’s a doozy. NJPW has announced that the match will be a Creation of Darkness Blindfold Match by a vote of 51.58% to 48.42%.
The match will feature blindfold hoods on each of the ringposts, and a competitor wins by standard rules (pinfall, submission, knockout, countout) only after blindfolding their opponent.
The show takes place on April 28th. The full announcement reads:
After 28,679 votes were cast worldwide in the KOPW 2021 match poll online, a winner has been determined, and rules now set for Toru Yano and EVIL’s clash on April 28 on night one of Satsuma no Kuni.
While EVIL took the international vote, Toru Yano’s domestic presence was enough to surge him to victory. The final total numbers are as follows:
EVIL- Darkness Match: 13,885 votes (48.42%)
Toru Yano- Creation of Darkness Blindfold Match: 14,794 votes (51.58%)
The two will now face off for the KOPW 2021 trophy in a Creation of Darkness Blindfold Match! Four blindfolds will be put on each cornerpost, and an opponent must be blindfolded in order for a decision to be rendered.
Satsuma no Kuni will take place on April 28 live on NJPW World.
