Stipulation Added To Tag Match On Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton’s match against Bayley and Naomi on tonight’s WWE Smackdown now has a stipulation to it. Nick Aldis announced on Friday that the tag team bout will now be a Tornado Tag match in a video posted to Twitter, as you can see below.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs tonight on USA Network, is:
* WWE US Championship Match: L.A. Knight vs. Andrade
* Tornado Tag Match: Bayley & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton
If Nia Jax is pinned, the person who pinned her gets a title shot at Bad Blood.
If Jax & Stratton won, whoever gets pinned has to leave Smackdown.
* Giovanni Vinci vs. Apollo Crews
* Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns try to find common ground
