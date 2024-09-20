Stipulation Added To Tag Match On Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton’s match against Bayley and Naomi on tonight’s WWE Smackdown now has a stipulation to it. Nick Aldis announced on Friday that the tag team bout will now be a Tornado Tag match in a video posted to Twitter, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs tonight on USA Network, is:

* WWE US Championship Match: L.A. Knight vs. Andrade

* Tornado Tag Match: Bayley & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton

If Nia Jax is pinned, the person who pinned her gets a title shot at Bad Blood.

If Jax & Stratton won, whoever gets pinned has to leave Smackdown.

* Giovanni Vinci vs. Apollo Crews

* Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns try to find common ground