Stipulations Added To Match At WWE Crown Jewel, Stip Named And Dropped For Universal Title Match

WWE has announced two stipulations for matches at WWE Crown Jewel later today, although they then changed their minds on one of them. At one point, it was announced that the Universal title match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar would be a No DQ match. However, not even an hour later, it was announced on the Kickoff show that “neither Reigns nor Lesnar have interest” in that stipulation. So it has been dropped.

Meanwhile, the No Holds Barred match between Bobby Lashley and Goldberg will now also be Falls Count Anywhere.

You can follow along with our live coverage here. The updated lineup includes:

* WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Championship: Big E (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

* No Holds Barred, Falls Count Anywhere: Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg

* Hell in a Cell: Edge vs. Seth Rollins

* RAW Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles & Omos

* King of the Ring Tournament Finals: Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods

* Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals: Doudrop vs. Zelina Vega

* Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

* Kickoff Show: The Usos vs. Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander