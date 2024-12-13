Stipulations Presented For Last KOPW Championship Match Of 2024

The KOPW Championship will be defended one more time in 2024, and the potential stipulations for the match have been revealed. Great-O-Khan will defend the title against Taichi on NJPW’s December 22nd show, and NJPW has announced that the two men presented their stipulations for the title match.

Taichi proposed a Best of KOPW Best Two out of Three Falls Match with the first fall as a No Rope Sumo Match, the second fall as a match with Yoshinobu Kanemaru as the special referee, and the third fall as a Shingo Takagi-Style Last Man Standing Lumberjack Match.

Meanwhile, Great-O-Khan proposed a Korakuen Hall Revitalization Match, which would mean that “any competitor can bring any number of partners to assist in this no DQ anywhere falls match” and the only requirement is that the twe competitors are the only ones who can go for a pinfall.

Fan voting on the stipulations starts on December 13th.