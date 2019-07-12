Stock Analysts Reportedly Excited By News Of Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff Getting Creative Roles In WWE

It was reported late last month that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff will be taking over the RAW and Smackdown brands, respectively, as the executive directors, overseeing creative for both brands. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the news has had a “almost universal positive response” from stock analysts who “really don’t know wrestling at all,” but focus on the fact that McMahon is working with two people who ran wrestling companies when during the hottest time in the business.

It noted that the business, including fans and talent, are completely different than twenty years ago, however, and the fans in particular have a variety of tastes and WWE hasn’t been able to make new stars.

Wolfe Research managing director Marci Ryvicker told Yahoo that investors in WWE have been concerned that creative’s issues are being shown in the stock’s performance. She said: “You’re actually seeing those fears in the stock price. I do think that the stock in the company kind of suffered from a lack of clear communication … There hasn’t felt like there’s real visibility on how to build to their guidance for the year. I think that they sort of mishandled how they provided expectations to the Street, which causes uncertainty around the international deals. We think the fundamentals are intact. We think that the fourth quarter is going to be a significant positive catalyst. We will have all of the international content deals signed. For the most part, the company plans to update the Street on the financial impact of those agreements, not just on 2020 but on the subsequent years you’re going to have WWE on both Fox and at NBC Universal.”

Thanks to the FOX deal and the deal with Saudi Arabia, WWE will still be profitable and successful through at least late 2024 in spite of whatever may happen with creative or ratings.