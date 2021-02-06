WWE News: Stock Closes at Three-Week Low, Network Pays Tribute to Butch Reed, Network Pick of the Week

– WWE’s stock closed at its lowest point in almost a month following yesterday’s financial report. The stock ended the day at $49.23 on Friday, down $6.77 (12.09%) following the report which showed a revenue decrease. That’s the lowest point since it closed at $48.71 on January 12th, after which point it began climbing to a high of $57.58 on the 1st. The stock has slightly rebounded in after-hours trading, sitting at $49.50 which is up $0.27 (0.55%).

– Following the passing of Butch Reed today, WWE added a section celebrating his career on the WWE Network.

– The latest WWE Network pick of the week has the Bollywood Boyz, as you can see below, picking the Superstar Spectacle: