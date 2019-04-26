wrestling / News
WWE News: Stock Closes Down Again Following Yesterday’s Drop, WWE Issues Statement on Nia Jax Surgery
– WWE’s stock closed down again on Friday following yesterday’s big drop after the Q1 financials report. The stock closed at $83.52, off $1.86 (2.18%) from the previous closing price.
Yesterday saw a hefty drop of $13.12 (13.35%) after the company reported a net loss of $8.4 million. The market as a whole was up 0.31% on the day.
– WWE posted an article confirming Nia Jax’s successful surgery on both ACLs. You can see the announcement below. Jax revealed yesterday that the surgery was a success and that she was back at home resting.
Nia Jax undergoes successful ACL surgery
Nia Jax is resting comfortably at home following surgery on both ACLs, The Irresistible Force announced on Instagram.
“At home resting!” she wrote. “All went well. Already walking with some assistance. Sending so much love for all the well wishes from everyone!! THANK YOU!”
She’s being taken care of by her “nurse,” her dog Benji.
Jax had been dealing with pain in both knees due to injuries over the past year. Join WWE.com in wishing Nia the best as she begins the road to recovery.
