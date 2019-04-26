WWE News: Stock Closes Down Again Following Yesterday’s Drop, WWE Issues Statement on Nia Jax Surgery

– WWE’s stock closed down again on Friday following yesterday’s big drop after the Q1 financials report. The stock closed at $83.52, off $1.86 (2.18%) from the previous closing price.

Yesterday saw a hefty drop of $13.12 (13.35%) after the company reported a net loss of $8.4 million. The market as a whole was up 0.31% on the day.

– WWE posted an article confirming Nia Jax’s successful surgery on both ACLs. You can see the announcement below. Jax revealed yesterday that the surgery was a success and that she was back at home resting.