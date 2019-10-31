wrestling / News

Stock Down Following WWE Q3 Earnings Report

October 31, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE released their financials today for Q3 2019, which revealed that revenue is down, including from live events and WWE Network subscriptions. Media revenue was up but ratings for RAW and Smackdown were down compared to last year.

After the release of the earnings report, WWE’s stock dropped 15% down to 56.11, a loss of $10.33.

