MLW News: Stokely Hathaway Gets Expanded Role With MLW, Rush Working December Shows, Lineup For Friday’s Show

– Stokely Hathaway, who is back with MLW as a regular, will be working behind the scenes as well as one camera. MLW officials want to capitalize on his success and knowledge of digital media.

– Rush is booked for the December 13th & 14th MLW events in Miami, Florida.

– Here is the card for Friday’s MLW Halloween special on BeIN Sports…

* LA Park vs. PCO

* Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal: Jimmy Havoc vs. Sami Callihan

