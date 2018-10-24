Quantcast

 

MLW News: Stokely Hathaway Gets Expanded Role With MLW, Rush Working December Shows, Lineup For Friday’s Show

October 24, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Stokely Hathaway, who is back with MLW as a regular, will be working behind the scenes as well as one camera. MLW officials want to capitalize on his success and knowledge of digital media.

– Rush is booked for the December 13th & 14th MLW events in Miami, Florida.

– Here is the card for Friday’s MLW Halloween special on BeIN Sports…

* LA Park vs. PCO
* Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal: Jimmy Havoc vs. Sami Callihan

Credit: Pwinsider.com

MLW, Rusg, Stokely Hathaway, Larry Csonka

