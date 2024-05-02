Stokely Hathaway and Kris Statlander Congratulate Willow Nightingale On Retaining TBS Title

Willow Nightingale defeated Skye Blue on last night’s episode of AEW Rampage, marking her first defense of the TBS title. In a digital exclusive, Stokely Hathaway and Kris Statlander congratulated Nightingale on the victory.

Hathaway said: “Congratulations to Willow Nightingale. I mean, what you did out there was phenomenal. She’s like if Mick Foley was a Teletubby. I mean, we saw the thumbtacks, we saw the barbed wire. I think it’s safe to say she is on fire, and already, short period of time, already, she is one of the greatest TBS Champions of all time.”

Statlander added: “One of, yes. Like a great TBS Champion, I think she is more than capable of continuing the tradition of being a fighting champion, and we want to see you, week in, week out, fighting, defending, honoring the TBS Title.”