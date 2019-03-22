WWE News: Stokely Hathaway Gets New NXT Name, Kofi Kingston Previews Walking Dead Sneakers

– Stokely Hathaway has a new name now that he’s in NXT. Hathaway, who signed with the company earlier this month, appeared at an NXT live event in Tampa, Florida on Friday night as the manager of Babatunde Aiyegbusi. Hathaway was introduced as Court Moore for the match, which saw Babatunde defeat Nick Comoroto:

A familiar face now going by Court Moore is managing Babatunde tonight.@StokelyHathaway pic.twitter.com/FyAIhAmoXm — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) March 22, 2019

– The latest video from the UpUpDownDown channel features Kofi Kingston’s latest “I Just Love Kicks” episode, with Kingston getting an early look at the Walking Dead x PUMA GV Special shows which will be available in a limited edition on March 25th: