Stokely Hathaway On Why He Turned The Firm Into A Comedy Group

In an interview with Talk is Jericho (via Fightful), Stokely Hathaway spoke about the decision to turn The Firm from a serious group into more of a comedy act. The group was initially aligned with MJF, but after they broke away and the Gunns quietly left, they changed directions. It also includes Lee Moriarty, Big Bill and Ethan Page.

Hathaway said: “I guess I didn’t view it that way because I’ve been trying to get into the habit of looking at things from a positive perspective. Regardless of who was in that position, the idea was to go after the world champion. We still had that opportunity. It didn’t, obviously, turn out like the way that most of us wanted, but it was still an avenue to get things going. It was a tough few months to try and figure out ‘what is this group?’ because it wasn’t my idea, I didn’t come up with the concept. The only thing that I really had input in was the name. We were this super serious heel group, and I think you have to read the room, and I made the conscious decision to go, ‘Okay, this isn’t working, let’s go to the comedy route.’ Not full on comedy, but if you go back and watch, you can see where things started to change for us, and for the better.“