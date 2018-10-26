Stokely Hathaway Returning to MLW at November Fightland Event

MLW has announced that Stokely Hathway has been granted a promoter/manager’s license and will return November 8th in Chicago for MLW: Fightland…

Stokely Hathaway is back. Disappearing under mysterious circumstances in the spring of 2018, Mr. Hathaway recently resurfaced on MLW FUSION to declare he would be in attendance November 8th in Chicago for MLW FIGHTLAND.

What are his intensions? What’s next? Chances are we’ll have an indication at Major League Wrestling FIGHTLAND in Chicago at Cicero Stadium. The November 8th card is an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $10 at http://www.MLWTickets.com.

2018 opened with Stokely Hathaway entering MLW and quickly seizing power and influence with some ruthless and savvy moves. Then, poof! He was gone under suspicious circumstances involving a kidnapping. Now, the king is back.

League officials can confirm that Mr. Hathaway has been granted promoting and managerial licenses for activity in Major League Wrestling.

Many questions still remain: what is next for Mr. Hathaway? What are his intentions in Chicago? Did Martin Lawrence really try to kidnap him? We may just found out some of these answers November 8th LIVE in Chicago at MLW: FIGHTLAND.

Signed thus far for MLW’s November 8th FIGHTLAND card:

* MLW Title Match: Champion Low Ki vs. Shane Strickland

* MLW Tag Team Title Match: Champions Pentagon & Fenix vs. LA Park & Hijo de LA Park

* No DQ Match: PCO vs. Brody King

* Chicago Street Fight: Tom Lawlor vs. Sami Callihan

* Joey Ryan & Swoggle vs. The Dirty Blondes

* Rush vs. Sammy Guevara

* Marko Stunt vs. Ace Romero

* Brian Pillman Jr vs. Tommy Dreamer

