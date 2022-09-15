wrestling / News

Stokely Hathaway’s Stable Gets Name on AEW Dynamite

September 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite The Firm Stokely Hathaway Image Credit: AEW

Stokely Hathaway’s new stable has a name following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On Wednesday night’s show, MJF revealed that he had Hathaway and his group on retainer, calling them The Firm.

Hathaway has been recruiting a number of talent in recent weeks including W. Morrissey, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and the Gunn Club. All five men were with Hathaway for the segment, during which the manager cut a promo talking about his alliance with MJF and paising each individual member of the team.

