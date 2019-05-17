wrestling / News

WWE News: Stokely Hathaway Gets A New NXT Name, Every Successful Money in the Bank Cash-In, WWE Announces Watch Along For Sunday’s PPV

May 17, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Stokely Hathaway EVOLVE

– The former Stokely Hathaway, who had been going by Court Moore in NXT, is now going by the name of Malcolm Bivens, as of last night’s NXT event in Tampa. He was once again managing Jonah Rock.

– The latest edition of WWE Playlist features every successful Money in the Bank cash-in ever.

– WWE has announced a Watch Along for Money in the Bank on Sunday featuring The Usos, The IIconics, Liv Morgan, Eric Bugenhagen, Vanessa Borne, Aliyah and R-Truth. It will be hosted by Pat McAfee with ESPN’s Field Yates also appearing. The event streams on WWE’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

