wrestling / News
WWE News: Stokely Hathaway Gets A New NXT Name, Every Successful Money in the Bank Cash-In, WWE Announces Watch Along For Sunday’s PPV
May 17, 2019 | Posted by
– The former Stokely Hathaway, who had been going by Court Moore in NXT, is now going by the name of Malcolm Bivens, as of last night’s NXT event in Tampa. He was once again managing Jonah Rock.
Ladies and gentlemen, may I introduce you to Malcolm Bivens. @StokelyHathaway
Learn to love it. pic.twitter.com/Nso9VJGfvG
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) May 17, 2019
– The latest edition of WWE Playlist features every successful Money in the Bank cash-in ever.
– WWE has announced a Watch Along for Money in the Bank on Sunday featuring The Usos, The IIconics, Liv Morgan, Eric Bugenhagen, Vanessa Borne, Aliyah and R-Truth. It will be hosted by Pat McAfee with ESPN’s Field Yates also appearing. The event streams on WWE’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
More Trending Stories
- The IIconics Address Rumors That Sasha Banks and Bayley Were Angry Over Losing to Them at WrestleMania 35, Claim Everyone Was Happy for Them
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Had No Issue With Emmy-Winning Writer, Told Everyone To Congratulate Her
- Lars Sullivan’s Anxiety Said To Be Related To Past Controversial Remarks, Details On Which Sponsor Was Upset
- Vince Russo Shares His Own Account of Brief Return to WWE in 2002 & Heat With Stephanie McMahon, Denies Previous Bruce Prichard Claims