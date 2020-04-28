wrestling / News
WWE News: Stone Cold’s Hell Raising Moments Added to WWE Network, Big E & Matt Camp On The Bump, Mickie James
– Best of WWE: Stone Cold’s Hell Raising Moments has been added to WWE Network and features the following:
* Austin 3:16 is born – King of the Ring 1996
* Stone Cold attacks Bret Hart – Raw, April 21, 1997
* Stone Cold Stuns Mr. McMahon – Raw, September 22, 1997
* Intercontinental Title into the river – Raw, December 15, 1997
* Stone Cold stuns Santa Claus – Raw, December 22, 1997
* Mike Tyson and Stone Cold – Raw, January 19, 1998
* “New and Improved” Stone Cold – Raw, April 6, 1998
* Stone Cold’s Steel Cage disguise – Sunday Night Heat,-September 27, 1998
* Stone Cold drives a Zamboni – Raw, September 28, 1998
* Stone Cold’s hospital visit – Raw, October 5, 1998
* Stone Cold ruins a Corvette – Raw, October 12, 1998
* The Corporation gets a beer bath – Raw, March 22, 1999
* Stone Cold’s “funeral” – Raw, April 19, 1999
* CEO Stone Cold – Raw, June 14, 1999
* The DX Express explodes – SmackDown, April 24, 2000
* Stone Cold stuns Regal – September 25, 2000
* Stone Cold joins Team WWE – Raw, July 16, 2001
* Stone Cold’s leadership – Raw, August 13, 2001
* Grocery store brawl – SmackDown, December 13, 2001
* Stone Cold dresses as Santa – Tribute to the Troops 2003
* Stone Cold becomes Sheriff – Raw, December 29, 2003
* Stone Cold’s ATV chase – Raw, March 1, 2004
* Stone Cold on Piper’s Pit – WrestleMania 21
* Stone Cold and Santino – Raw, November 5, 2007
* WWE Legends return – WrestleMania 32
* Stone Cold stuns the McMahons – Raw 25
– The Bump tweeted about Big E and Matt Camp being on the show tomorrow.
When you want @WWEBigE to come on #WWETheBump, you give him the #WWEDreamMatchMania ending that he's wanted all along.
See you tomorrow, E? And you, too, @TheMattCamp? 😎 pic.twitter.com/0WqSX83O1L
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 28, 2020
– Mickie James shared a behind the scenes look at the making of “With the Love of a Child.”
“So excited to share this special behind the scenes look at the making of “With the Love of a Child” with the lovely @RoseveltSings please continue to help us reach our goal http://5toomany.com & continue to spread the love! ❤️ #5toomany”
So excited to share this special behind the scenes look at the making of “With the Love of a Child” with the lovely @RoseveltSings please continue to help us reach our goal https://t.co/0vIgkMK5Z1 & continue to spread the love! ❤️ #5toomany https://t.co/S3PAYPUmfe
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) April 28, 2020
