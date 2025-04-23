wrestling / News
Stone Cold Steve Austin Says Bayley Is A Future WWE Hall of Famer
April 23, 2025 | Posted by
Stone Cold Steve Austin recently took the time to comment on an Instagram post to give praise to Bayley. The post featured a quote from her interview with Chris Van Vliet, in which she stated that she didn’t feel she was on the level of Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch.
Austin disagreed. He wrote: “Very humble. Class act. Future Hall of Famer. That’s the bottom line.”
