Stone Cold Steve Austin Keeps Beer Bash Party Going After Raw Goes Off the Air

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to Raw last night for the Raw Reunion show. After the show went off the air, Austin continued the party with his fellow WWE Superstars, Legends, and Hall of Famers and continued to celebrate after the show went off the air. WWE released a video of that footage, which you can see below.

Additionally, after Raw was over, Stone Cold Steve Austin did a backstage interview where he stated on the Raw Reunion, “I hope they continue to do this every year because I will continue to show up.”

At one point, he also told the cameraman, “Camera guy, if you don’t turn that light off I will kick you in the gut and drop you on that stack of dimes you call a neck so fast — thank you very much. We’ll see you on the next tour.” That clip is available below.



