WWE News: Stone Cold Steve Austin Featured In New Canvas 2 Canvas, Ronda Rousey Gives Judo Tips

October 5, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
– WWE artist Rob Schamberger featured Stone Cold Steve Austin, The IIconics, and Humberto Carillo in the newest installment of the Canvas 2 Canvas Select Series. You can watch the video below.

– In her newest YouTube video, Ronda Rousey showed how to do her mom’s favorite move in Judo. Here’s the description for the video:

Badassness passed down from one badass to another and now to you Rowdy Ones! This is a modified throw used by Ronda’s own mom and judo legend Dr. AnnMaria De Mars.

