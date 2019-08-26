wrestling / News
WWE News: Stone Cold Steve Austin Comments On Donald Trump, Lineup For Tonight’s RAW, Bonus Clip From Miz and Mrs
– The New York Post has an article comparing Donald Trump to a wrestling character and his rallies to WWE events, with Stone Cold Steve Austin saying the President is “a heel to some”ight and a “babyface to others.”
– Tonight’s episode of RAW includes:
*King of the Ring Tournament: Drew McIntyre vs. Ricochet.
*King of the Ring Tournament: The Miz vs. Baron Corbin.
*WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Nikki Cross.
– USA Network has released a bonus clip from last week’s Miz and Mrs, which you can see below.
