Stone Cold Steve Austin Recalls Incident With Big Bossman During Late 90s

During the most recent episode of The Steve Austin Show (via Wrestlezone), Stone Cold Steve Austin spoke about an incident he had with the Big Bossman during the late 90s in the WWF. Here are highlights:

His story about the Big Bossman: “The hottest I ever got in professional wrestling was when we was working the Keel Center in St. Louis, Missouri, and we was working an angle and I don’t remember who I was working with; but, Big Bossman was supposed to run out there and hit me with a chair to cause me to lose the match. We get in the spot. It’s at the end of the match. There’s no Big Bossman. He’s nowhere to be found. That big bastard’s supposed to run out there and cause me to lose the match so we can get off and start working an angle together, so here comes Jerry Brisco. Jerry Brisco was one of the great shooters out of Oklahoma State. Those old school guys weren’t really good with chairs because they didn’t really use chairs in their generation and they didn’t sling ’em like we would sling ’em in the Attitude Era…so he comes out there and hits me with this weak ass chair shot. I got to go down. I get beat. I really wanted him to kill me with that chair so I look better; but, anyway as I’m getting to the back, I’m like, ‘Where is he?’ Here comes Ray [Big Bossman]. He had been in the back talking to Undertaker while the match was going on. I guess Undertaker was in the main event or had already wrestled and man, I lit into Big Bossman. It was the loudest cuss job I’d probably ever done in the history of the business and I never ever lose my cool like that, never in a million years….I really uncorked on Ray [Big Bossman] because I was really upset he wasn’t there. Not only did he mess up the match…but that nullified our angle that we were supposed to work and I was looking forward to working with Ray [Big Bossman]. He was such a great guy and a great big man.”

On if he ever pursued an MMA career: “I’ve never taken any karate classes, no jujitsu classes. I never had one single shoot wrestling lesson in my life. All I’ve known is college football, baseball, discus throwing. I didn’t do any boxing. I’ve trained in boxing for a few months, wasn’t extremely proficient at it. I always kept my hands down. My right arm doesn’t straighten out all the way, so that cuts the range out in my arm. Going back to my prime, I don’t know if I’d have been worth a sh*t or not at MMA/UFC. All I can say is I’m a good fan, I love the business. I just finished texting with Daniel Cormier….it’s a sport I really enjoy. It’s a sport that’s been interesting to watch evolve from the guys that were just pure strikers to the guys that were just pure wrestlers and now all these years later to see what it’s morphed into where wrestling is still kind of the bread and butter of it all; but, the jujitsu with the striking with the wrestling combined to become the hybrid sport that it is – I used to love boxing, all the great characters kinda disappeared from boxing and now UFC is so exciting and anything can happen at anytime with the kicking, the strikes, the chokes, just the art form that it is and how deceptive these guys can be and the skills that they bring, it’s at a whole nother level. Nah, I wouldn’t have been successful at it; but, I’m a huge fan and continue to watch it.”