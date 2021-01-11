Stone Cold Steve Austin That Passing of Brodie Lee Is ‘An Absolute Tragedy’

In an interview with The Wrap, Stone Cold Steve Austin spoke about the passing of Brodie Lee back in December, calling it an ‘absolute tragedy’. Here are highlights:

On the death of Brodie Lee: “I just absolutely couldn’t believe it because the guy was a tremendous hand in the business, but he was a sweetheart of a guy. When he was in WWE, we would talk every now and then on the phone just about his character and what he was doing. And then we stopped talking and he kept going and he finally ended up in AEW. And I didn’t know his real name from his WWE name. And I was like, ‘Holy cow, this guy is so young.’ And then I didn’t know what had happened. There’s just an absolute tragedy of a guy who everybody in the business absolutely loved and adored. That’s the kind of guy he was. So really, really shocking to me.”

On talking with a friend about the news: “I won’t drop his name, but he goes, ‘I’ve never seen anything like it. He wasn’t necessarily in the main event in WWE, but that even speaks to who he was as a person because everybody gravitated towards him and it wasn’t like they had to because he was a top guy. They gravitated toward him because he was a great guy, a really good wrestler, but a fantastic human being.’”