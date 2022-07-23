Stone Cold Steve Austin Thinks Drew McIntyre and Sheamus Are Future WWE Hall of Famers

In an interview with SportsKeeda‘s Bill Apter, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin spoke about what he thinks of WWE stars Drew McIntyre, Sheamus and Theory. He sees big things in the future of Theory and called McIntyre and Sheamus future WWE Hall of Famers. Here are highlights:

On what he thinks about Theory: “Oh, Austin Theory. I think the kid’s great. Really good look. Stunned him at Wrestlemania 38. I think he’s got a lot of talent and if he keeps his head on straight and keeps his eyes and ears open, he’s gonna have a hell of a run. I just got back from a WWE show. They were just in Reno last week, so I drove down there and saw everybody. And it was a tremendous card. I thought everybody had a damn good match. They had a damn good show.”

On Drew McIntyre and Sheamus: “Drew and Sheamus headlined the card and they had a tremendous main event. They went probably at least twenty minutes in almost like an anything goes match, and they tore the house down. They were a great main event and everybody loved it. So Drew McIntyre is still doing great things. Hell Sheamus, I love where they’ve got him figured right now.”

On the two asking him for advice: “They came back after the match and said, ‘Hey, what’d you think?’ And I said, ‘Come on guys, y’all have got forty years of experience between you. Y’all have been in the business longer than I ever was, so what can I tell you guys? You’re two professionals.’ So two super great human beings and two Hall of Famers. All these Hall of Fames that I’ve been in? They’ll go in as well.”