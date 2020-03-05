Stone Cold Steve Austin Will Appear On RAW This Month

Stone Cold Steve Austin announced that he will appear on the March 16th episode of RAW, which is of course, 316 Day.

He wrote on Twitter: “AUSTIN 3:16 SAYS I WILL BE LIVE ON MONDAY NIGHT RAW on 3/16!! OH HELL YEAH!!!#316DAY”

WWE wrote about it:

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin pressed “tweet” and the glass shattered.

The former WWE Champion revealed that he will appear on the March 16 episode of Raw as part of WWE’s celebration of #316Day.

The WWE Universe will be able to recognize the greatness of The Texas Rattlesnake with content, new merchandise and more throughout #316Day. WWE Network will stream a marathon of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin programming, including an all-new episode of “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions” featuring an in-depth interview with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. #316Day will also feature the release of exclusive Austin 3:16 merchandise will also be available on WWE Shop.com, a special Topps Austin 3:16 digital card set, and custom content across WWE’s global and social media platforms celebrating Austin’s legendary career.

The Texas Rattlesnake has not yet indicated what he’ll be doing in his return, though presumably, Stunners will be in store, mudholes will be stomped, and Hells will be Yeah’d. Prepare accordingly and catch the special #316Day edition of Raw on USA Network at 8/7 C on March 16.