Stone Cold Talks About Meeting Motley Crue and Hunting With Ted Nugent

In an interview with Talk is Jericho (via Wrestlezone), Stone Cold Steve Austin spoke about meeting the band Motley Crue after a performance and hunting with rocker Ted Nugent. Here are highlights:

On hunting with Ted Nugent: “We was hunting in South Texas and he was gonna be in Kerrville and says, ‘Hey man you want to go over and meet Ted.’ I says, ‘Yeah that would be cool.’ So I loaded up my pickup truck, went over there, sat around the fire drinking, Ted don’t drink allegedly. He just hangs out. He’s a big hunter. He sang a couple of songs and then he teased that he was gonna sing one of his big hits. He was gonna put his guitar up and he was just railing on everybody and I was like, ‘God dang man, can’t we just hang out and shoot the breeze a little bit?’ The Legend of Fred Bear only goes so far brother. We’re not all in to the bow and arrow scene.”

On meeting Motley Crue: “When Motley Crue played, I went over there and they were pretty down. I think they knew who I was. I just remember there was a rough smell in there. It was just like talking to Zakk Wylde when I roasted him. He like never took a shower. He’s in a $2 million tour bus; but, he never took a shower because he’s a Viking. Haging out with the Crue and I’m like, ‘Man somebody has some funky armpits, right?’ You know, I talked with them for a little bit; but, you know how it is dude, when you’re dialed in, you’re in the zone, you’re in the show, you hang out talk a little bit and then you’ve got to go.”