Stonecutter Media Announces December CZW PPVs

November 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Combat Zone Wrestling

Next month’s CZW PPVs have been revealed by Stonecutter Media. The company issued a press release on Monday announcing two new PPVs in CZW: Extreme Barbwire Death Marches and CZW Girlz: Death Row Residents.

The full announcement (per PWInsider) is below:

BARBWIRE! ‘NUFF SAID! – ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND DEMAND IN DECEMBER!
The barbwire is out in December’s CZW: Extreme Barbwire Death Matches! The blood will flow as the wrestlers of CZW use this deadly weapon to slice, cut, and ensnare their foes. And in CZW Girls: Death Row Residents, the ladies of CZW will utilize their wits and their wiles to defeat their enemies in an all-out quest for survival and retribution. Here’s the details on the CZW shows available on cable and satellite providers across the land beginning in December:

CZW: Extreme Barbwire Death Marches – Featuring four thunderous fights! The Office vs. Jimmy Lloyd & Mitch Vallen; Jimmy Lloyd vs. Conor Claxton; Casanova Valentine vs. Dan O’Hare; Matt Tremont vs. Cannonball!

CZW Girlz: Death Row Residents – Featuring three titanic bouts! The Dollhouse vs. Chicks Using Nasty Tactics; Veda Scott vs. Solo Darlling; Hania vs. Leva Bates!

Every month, CZW brings their greatest, bloodiest, ultraviolent matches to your cable or satellite provider, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for all the shows available. CZW – every month on pay-per-view and on demand – the wrestling you want right at home.

CZW – Like Nothing Else!

