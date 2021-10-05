Stonecutter Media Announces MJF: Better Than All The Rest! PPV for November

– Stonecutter Media has announced an MJF PPV event that will be available on demand and PPV starting next month:

MJF – BETTER THAN ALL THE REST! IN NOVEMBER ON DEMAND AND ON PAY-PER-VIEW!

MJF is one of the most arrogant heels in all of wrestling. But he’s also one of the toughest wrestlers there is. You know MJF as the wrestling star he is today. But before he was known as the king of insults in the ring, he was a CZW heavyweight champion. And now you can see the early fights that rocketed this superior warrior into stardom!

Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on demand or on pay-per-view. In addition to MJF: I’M BETTER THAN YOU, be sure to check out PENELOPE FORD: BADDEST GIRL IN THE GAME, still available on demand and on pay-per-view. Check your on demand guide for available shows. Or go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view.