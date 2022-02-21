wrestling / News
Stonecutter Media Releases Trailer For MJF: Scarves & Scars PPV
Stonecutter Media is releasing an MJF-centric PPV, and the trailer is now online. The company released the trailer for MJF: Scarves & Scars which you can check out below, per PWInsider.
The PPV premieres in March and is described as follows:
MJF: SCARS AND SCARVES! IN MARCH ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!
You love to hate him. Michael Jacob Friedman. That heel known as MJF. And why wouldn’t you hate him? He’s obnoxious, he insults everyone, and he even hates children. But he’s a champion and a star! You’ve seen him in some of the biggest fights in some of the biggest venues and on prime-time TV. And now you can see the early fights and championship bouts that rocketed this vicious titan into stardom!
Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to MJF: SCARS AND SCARVES, be sure to check out ACE AUSTIN: THE ACE OF SPADES, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.
