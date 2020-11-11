WWE News: Story of Paul Bearer Bonus Clip Online, Stock Up

– WWE posted a new bonus clip from The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer that you can check out below. The clip is described as follows:

“In this bonus scene, Bruce Prichard recalls some of the practical jokes he pulled on Paul Bearer, including the time he insisted on moving forward with a cemetery shoot in the pouring rain. Stream The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer anytime on WWE Network.”

– WWE’s stock closed at $41.11 on Wednesday, up $0.58 (1.43%) from the previous closing price. That marks the best closing price for the stock since October 14th, when the stock spiked to close at $41.65 before dropping. The market as a whole was down 0.08% on the day.