Storyline Spoiler For MLW Fusion Season Finale

MLW is set to hold its “season finale” episode of MLW Fusion tomorrow night, and Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that there will be a big payoff to the ongoing Azteca Underground storyline within the promotion.

According to Johnson, while there have been “major consequences” teased involving the Salina de la Renta kidnapping angle, MLW’s plan for Fusion is to reveal the big boss behind Azteca Underground.

The report notes that this will be a huge “changing of the guard moment” for the storyline, which began all the way back in January.

MLW Fusion is set to air tomorrow night at 7 PM ET and will be available for free on MLW’s YouTube channel.