WWE Gives Storyline Update on AJ Styles After Last Night’s Smackdown

AJ Styles’ match with Carmelo Hayes on last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown was stopped due to an injury to Styles. As previously reported, Styles is fine and the injury was an angle. WWE has now issued a storyline update on Styles.

Jackie Redmond wrote on Twitter: “Coming out of Smackdown last night, I can confirm that AJ Styles suffered a “mid foot ligament sprain” also known as a Lisfranc injury. AJ will have an MRI later this week to determine the severity of the injury.”