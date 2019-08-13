Straight Up Steve Austin Debut Scores in Late Night Ratings

– The first episode of Straight Up Steve Austin had a very good start in the ratings this week. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.49 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.211 million viewers. While that is well below the Raw rating for the week, it’s an impressive number for a show that aired at 11 PM. By comparison, the closest competition on cable in the same timeslot was The Daily Show which did a 0.21 and 719,000 viewers. The demo rating was on par with So You Think You Can Dance on FOX, which is of course broadcast television, at the much stronger 9 PM hour.

Straight Up Steve Austin ranked #5 among cable originals for the night (when you count Raw as all one show and not three individual hours) per Showbuzz Daily. Raw was #1, following by Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood (0.68 demo rating, 1.526 million viewers), 90 Day Fiance on TLC (0.62/1.983 million), and Below Deck Mediterranean on Bravo (0.59/1.658 million).